MASON — A trip to the MHSAA Division 3 State Finals for the Ludington tennis team ended in a 12th place finish for the team and five of eight flights won the first match on Friday before bowing out of the tournament.
"We were pleased with the day we had on Friday. Last year, we got two points on a single win. This year we earned six points, winning five matches. More than half our flights earned victories on Friday and that was with half of our lineup being new, after graduation six," said Ludington coach Rob Killips. "I feel we had a team to get a few more wins but our draw was not favorable in that we drew an unusual amount of (No.) 1 and 2 seeds in the second round, but that is the nature of draws.
"I would say our season was a huge success, winning the conference and conference tournament," Killips continued, "fighting Petoskey to the wire in the regional and having a nice showing at the state tournament. We also won three other tournaments within the season."
"Finally, with the state tournament being spread amongst three sites that were 20-30 minutes apart, this success would not have been possible without our awesome parents, as well as the numerous assistant coaches, Kirk Walden, my dad (Rob Killips) and Larry Brown," said Killips. "It was a team effort all around."