ALLEGAN — The Ludington boys tennis team finished second at the Allegan Invitational on Saturday.
The Orioles finished three points behind Chelsea.
“This was a good day for us,” coach Rob Killips said. “Both Chelsea and Allegan are ranked in their respective divisions and we were able to compete and walk away with second place.”
No. 2 doubles Oliver Kolb and Ryan Higley were the only winners on the day for the Orioles, but they had several runner-ups.
“Our singles players all played very well,” Killips said. “Charles, Jack and Reece all finished runner-up to Chelsea in extremely well-played matches.
“Our doubles teams did well and got us the points we needed to finish second. Freshman Oliver Kolb and Ryan Higley had a great day finishing atop their flight.”
The Orioles will face North Muskegon in a dual meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Flight winners for Ludington:
No. 2 doubles Oliver Kolb and Ryan Higley
Flight runner-ups:
No. 2 singles Charles Kolb , No. 3 singles Jack Stidham, No. 4 singles Reece Ward; No. 1 doubles Will James and Chaz Leonard , No. 4 doubles Jonah Bluestein and Ben Coleman.
Junior varsity
Ludington doubles tourney
At Schoenherr Tennis Center, the Ludington junior varsity tennis team hosted a doubles tournament on Saturday, placing fourth in the event.
The Orioles scored 16 points, finishing eight points behind the winner, Big Rapids. Traverse City Central was second with 23 points, Cadillac third with 20, and Whitehall was fifth with five.
The Orioles didn’t have any winners, but No. 1 doubles Tyler Albrecht and Ryder Saya, as well as No. 5 doubles Luke James and Luke Kwietniewski were each the runner-up in their respective flights.