Ludington's boys tennis team defeated Whitehall 5-3 in a conference match, improving its overall record to 1-0-1, Wednesday afternoon at .
"We won where we knew we needed to today. Our No. 2 doubles team played their best match of the year," said LHS coach Rob Killips.
Flight winners for Ludington were Reece Ward at No. 4 singles (6-0,6-0); Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles (6-3, 6-2); Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 2 doubles (6-2,6-1); Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles (6-0, 6-0); and Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour at No. 4 doubles (6-0, 6-1).
Ludington tennis will be back in action at 4 p.m., Thursday, at Western Michigan Christian.