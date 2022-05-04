BIG RAPIDS — The Ludington girls tennis team improved its record to 8-1 with a defeat of Big Rapids Wednesday, winning the match 7-1.

“The loss came from our No. 2 singles, where Hannah Glanville had to sit out due to an injury. Playing in her place was Annika Taranko, who played a good match where the points went to deuce on many of the points,” said LHS coach Larry Brown. “Annika played a tough match filling in for Hannah.”

MacKenzie Sarto improved her record to 12-0 in singles.

“The match between No. 4 MacKenzie Sarto and Brenna Mossel went three sets in long, extended points. MacKenzie won the match with persistence and patience,” Brown added. “I was proud of how she stayed with the game plan and her approach towards a win.”

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Addison Mossel, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Sabrina Walker, BR, def. Annika Taranko, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Gigi Green, 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Brenna Mossel, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1

Doubles:

No. 1: Mia Pung/Lillian Kolb, LHS, def. Cortney Myers/Kara Paquette, 6-2, 6-3

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Ari Glentz/Lauren Wilcox, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Aliyah Glentz/Emily Beemer, 6-2, 6-3

No. 4: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Rebecca Myers/Ava Schneider, 6-3, 6-3

In exhibition play, Ludington’s Claire Shoup won, 6-0, 6-3.

The Orioles next match is at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Spring Lake, when they play a double dual against Spring Lake and Holland.