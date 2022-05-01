HOLLAND — Ludington's girls tennis team split a pair of matches played Saturday at the DeWitt Tennis Center at Hope College in Holland, beating Elk Rapids, 6-2, while losing to Division 1 Grand Haven, 5-3.

"Competing against high-level competition is what our girls need in order to get better," said Ludington coach Larry Brown. "The girls played some good competition, and I am proud how they accepted the challenge."

Against the Elks, the Orioles swept doubles play while splitting the singles flights.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Ayva Johnstone, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

No. 2: Ella Croftchik, ER, def. Hannah Glanville, 6-4, 6-0

No. 3: Anneka Croftchik, ER, def. Kelly McPike, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Lily Brown, 2-6, 6-0, 10-8

Doubles

No. 1: Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Chloe Taylor/Alice Derriks, 6-3, 6-4

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Jaida Schulte/Linda Quaing, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Kelly Minidis/Portia Beebe, 4-6, 6-1, 10-2

No. 4: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Jillian Acker/Jazmine King, 6-1, 6-2

In the second dual match on Saturday, Ludington (6-1) dropped its first match of the season to the Buccaneers, 5-3.

Singles

No. 1: Kendra Price, GH, def. Emma McKinley, 6-7 (10-8), 3-6

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Olivia Winkler, 7-5, 6-4

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Emma Becker, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Kaydee Young, 6-4, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Alyssa Hatzel/Abby Klumpel, GH, def. Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2: Ava Green/Nayde Greene, GH, def. Grace Higley/Morgan Sanocki, 4-6, 6-7 (5)

No. 3: Emma Skodack/Autumn Korecki, GH, def. Sophia Sarto/Meg Ruba, 6-3, 6-3

No. 4: Ava Prieditis/Mika Sispera, GH, def. Sarah Gibson/Emille Phillips, 6-3, 7-5

In doubles exhibition play, Rachael Ryan and Clara Streng, Grand Haven defeated Annika Taranko and Claire Shoup, 6-4, 6-2, 10-6.