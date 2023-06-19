Ludington’s Hannah Glanville was recognized for her play over the recently concluded 2023 season by being selected to the All-area second-team in the No. 1 singles.
She was the only local player to be selected.
All-area first-team: Singles — Kendra Price, Grand Haven (No. 1 singles); Grace Sweet, Fruitport (No. 1 singles); Brooke-Titus, Reeths-Puffer (No. 1 singles). Doubles — Jenna Carmean and Kyann Hellmann, Mona Shores (No. 1 doubles); Lexie Wilton and Abbey Klumpel, Grand Haven (No. 1 doubles).
All-area second-team: Singles — Gabriella Bush, Spring Lake (No. 1 singles); Marilyn Gaston, North Muskegon (No. 1 singles); Hannah Glanville, Ludington (No. 1 singles); Mackenna Pratt, Muskegon Catholic Central (No. 1 singles); Nadia Zerlaut, Grant (No. 1 singles). Doubles —Claire LaVigne and Elana LaGuire, Muskegon Catholic Central (No. 1 doubles); Anna Toebe and Ella Tarrant, North Muskegon (No. 1 doubles).
All-area Coach of the Year: Ryan Hankinson, Reeths-Puffer.