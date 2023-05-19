HOLLAND — Ludington’s girls tennis team finished second at the MHSAA Division 3 regional Friday at Holland Christian High School.
With the runner-up finish, the Orioles are going to the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament in Ann Arbor June 2-3.
Holland Christian finished in first place with 29 points to win the regional championship. Ludington scored 21 to finish as the runner-up, beating third place Hudsonville Unity Christian by five points and fourth place Whitehall by 10.
“We had (five) flights in the finals, which is great,” Ludington tennis coach Larry Brown said. “Everybody won their first match, which was great, but overall it was just a great day.”
Jennah Skiba, who was the top-seed in the No. 3 singles, won the regional championship in her bracket. Two other Ludington singles made the finals — Hannah Glanville, the third-seed in the No. 1 singles bracket, and Claire Shoup, the second seed in the No. 4 singles bracket.
In addition, the Orioles had two teams make the finals in the doubles brackets. Emilie Philips and Sarah Gibson — the second seed in the No. 2 doubles bracket, and Katie Shank and Makennah Malkowski, the No. 2 seed in the No. 4 bracket — both made the finals.
Holland Christian won in every doubles bracket. The Orioles will be making their second straight trip to the state tournament.
”Great experience, great for the kids,” Brown said. “Great for the school, great for the community to see your kids perform this well and get to go to the state tournament in Ann Arbor.”