CADILLAC — Traveling to Cadillac to play Petoskey in a non-conference match-up on Thursday, the Ludington tennis team ended the match in a 4-4 tie.
“Weather was great and the ladies played hard,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “At first it was a little bit of a struggle to get over some soreness from the match the day before, but the ladies played some good tennis and worked hard for every point.”
Singles victories came in flight No. 3 and No. 4.
“Our singles at No. 1 and No. 2 met some of the better players this year,” Brown said. “It was our No. 3 and No. 4 singles who came through for us by each…winning 6-0, 6-0 in two sets. Claire Shoup at No. 4 and Jennah Skiba at No. 3 increased their individual records to 13-1…”
“Both our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles dug deep and had a gut check after their first set; winning in three sets,” said Brown. “I was proud of how both of these teams worked hard on every ball and never gave up…”
The Orioles are back at the net on Saturday, traveling to Grand Haven for the Grand Haven Invite.
Singles Results
No. 1: Katya Peck, PHS, def. Hannah Glanville, LHS, 6-0, 6-0
No. 2: Jordan Stark, PHS, def. Mia Pung, LHS, 6-4, 6-4
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Adelyn Wang, PHS, 6-0, 6-0
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, def. Kennedy Johnson, PHS, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles Results
No. 1: Grace Higley/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Abby Donovan/Remington Barnadyn, PHS, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9
No. 2: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Anna Varnhagen/Charlie Todd, PHS, 3-6, 6-4, 10-4
No. 3: Audrey Gietzen/Brynn Bennett, PHS, def. Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS, 6-2, 6-4
No. 4: Ava Genschaw/Ava Kitscher, PHS, def. Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, LHS, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 10-4.