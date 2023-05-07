SPRING LAKE — Ludington’s tennis team traveled to Spring Lake for a double dual on Saturday, defeating Spring Lake in the first match, 5-3, and dropping the second to Zeeland East, 5-3.
“As we get to this part of the season, playing good teams is essential for preparing for the conference and regional tournaments,” Ludington coach Larry Brown said. “I really like how our flights stepped up their game and challenged every point during the matches. Their patience and their aggressive net play, when needed, helped them perform at a high level.”
Ludington will see Spring Lake again in the regionals and thus, the competition helped with seeding for the regional tournament, according to Brown.
“Highlighting the day was our No. 1 singles, Hannah Glanville, who came from behind to win the second set of her match and a third set, to give her the win against a good opponent,” Brown commented. “In doubles, our No. 1 doubles team of Grace Higley and Sophia Sarto played a good doubles team, but through some excellent shots and placing the ball, they came out winners.”
The Orioles faced Zeeland East in the second double dual of the day, losing a tough 5-3 match.
“We showed some great teamwork and sportsmanship in our loss,” said Brown. “Our girls fought all the way through every match and showed some character as they never gave up.”
“Highlighting the match in singles was No. 3 singles, Jennah Skiba, who is 17-1 for the season… Jennah found ways to win points even though we had a lot of points that went to deuce,” Brown said. “Highlighting the doubles was again our our No. 1 team of Grace Higley and Sophia Sarto and they found ways to win through hustling and communication and making good points against their opponent.”
“Today’s match play was exactly what we needed. We play three matches in a row, including the one on senior day on Monday, who are some of our toughest contests of the season,” Brown commented.
The Orioles are back at the nets at 4 p.m. Monday at Schoenherr Tennis Center for senior night, when they face Traverse City St. Francis, ranked fourth in Division 4 by the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Ludington 5, Spring Lake 3
Singles
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Gabriella Bush, SL, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5;
No. 2: Rose Landry, SL, def. Mia Pung, LHS, 6-1, 6-4;
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Ada Feasby, SL, 6-0, 6-2;
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS, def. Ava Laug, SL, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
No. 1: Grace Higley/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Lucy Hylant/Allie Peasley, SL, 6-3, 4-6, 10-6;
No. 2: Sloan Horton/Sia Patel, SL, def. Sarah Gibson/Emilie Phillips, LHS, 6-1, 6-4;
No. 3: Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS, def. Lydia Recor/Sarah McMartin, SL, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 10-5;
No. 4: Brianna Kirby/Aliya Williams, SL, def. Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, LHS, 7-6 (5), 6-3.
Zeeland East 5, Ludington 3
Singles
No. 1: Laura Thomsen, ZE, def. Hannah Glanville, LHS, 6-0, 6-0;
No. 2: Mia Pung, LHS, def. ThyAn Kleikamp, ZE, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8;
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS, def. Lily Sanchez, ZE, 6-2, 6-1;
No. 4: Taya Schanski, ZE, def. Claire Shoup, LHS, 6-3. 7-6 (5), 10-4.
Doubles
No. 1: Sarto/Higley, LHS, def. Elise Jacson/Anna Steenwyk, ZE, 7-6 (5), 6-4;
No. 2: Keeley Boerman/Kendyll Samora, ZE, def. Gibson/Phillips, LHS, 6-2, 6-1;
No. 3: Megan DeVisser/Lucy McRae, ZE, def. Taranko/Hockenberger, 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4: Katherine Rogovich/Morgan Achterhof, ZE, def. Malkowski/Shank, 6-1, 6-1