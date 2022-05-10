The Ludington girls tennis team hosted Western Michigan Christian at the Schoenherr Tennis Center and improved its overall record to 10-2-1 and its Lakes 8 Activities Conference record to 4-0, after defeating the Warriors, 8-0.

Kelly McPike and Mackenzie Sarto raised their records to 15-1 with their wins in their respective singles matches.

“Meg Ruba and Sophia Sarto recorded a nice win of 6-1, 6-0. The ladies continue to improve and learn and have focused on their goals for their flights and the team,” said Oriole coach Larry Brown.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Ines Allende, 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Sophia Hendrie, 6-0, 6-0

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Eden Horne, 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Harriet Meier, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1: Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Kendal Young/Estella Kuiper, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Anna Morse/Isabel Post, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Sydney Sytsema/Ella Hawke, 6-1, 6-0

No. 4: Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Aleiah Nail/Beymi Tapia, 6-3, 6-0

In exhibition play for Ludington, Kate Shank/Julia Reed won, 8-0m and Annika Taranko/Claire Shoup also won, 8-0.