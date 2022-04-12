The Ludington girls tennis team won each of the top four singles and doubles matches over Manistee on the way to an 8-0 team victory Tuesday at Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles' Emma McKinley at No. 1 singles defeated Raquel Armengot Ortega of Manistee, 6-3, 7-5. In No. 2 singles, Hannah Glanville defeated Lauren Bell, 6-0, 6-3. No. 3 singles match was won by Kelly McPike, beating Peyton Bond, 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 4 singles match was won by McKenzie Sarto, 6-0, 6-1, as she defeated Marina Reid.
In doubles, Ludington's No. 1 team, comprised of Mia Pung and Lillian Kolb, won their match over Maygan Vasquez and Kennedy Miles, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, and the No. 2 doubles win went to Morgan Sanocki and Grace Higley of Ludington, defeating Annika Haag and Sarah Huber, 6-2, 6-4. The No. 3 Orioles team of Sophia Sarto and Meg Ruba defeated Gracie Shively and Illianna Tompkins, 6-0, 6-0 and the No. 4 doubles match was won by Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson over Emily Haiss and Kaylee Loper of Manistee, 6-0, 6-0.