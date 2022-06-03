MIDLAND — Ludington girls tennis wrapped up the season in Midland on Friday in day one of the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament.

Ludington qualified for the MHSAA state tournament as a team by tying for the regional championship with Whitehall.

Senior McKenzie Sarto had a bye in round one of No. 4 singles to pair her with Haslett’s Cate Waters in round two. Sarto won that match 6-1, 6-0. In round three, Sarto faced the No. 1 seed, Olivia Zhang, of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood. With the win, Zhang moved in to the semifinal round.

Playing at No. 3 singles, senior Kelly McPike faced Morgan Harkema from Williamston in round one and won 6-0, 6-2, to move to round two where McPike faced Slisabeth Heymoss of Forest Hills Eastern. Heymoss won 6-1, 6-3.

At No. 4 doubles, Ludington’s Sarah Gibson andEmilie Phillips, both juniors, won round one by beating Mackenzie Vargo and Zoe Wimberley of Edwardsburg, 6-0, 6-0. Gibson and Phillips then dropped round two, to Sara Okka and Francheska Daugaru of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 6-2, 6-0.

Also competing in the state finals were sophomore Emma McKinley, dropping her first match at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 6-0 to Muskin Rekhani of Forest Hills Eastern.

Sophomore Hannah Glanville dropped her second round match after receiving a bye in round one to Mia Mojares of Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 6-4, 6-3.

Lillian Kolb and Mia Pung at No. 1 doubles lost to Hailey Fuller and Grace Clearwater in the opening round with a score of 6-1, 6-1.

Ludington senior Morgan Sanocki and sophomore Grace Higley played Sydney Grile and Caroline Finch of Otsego at No. 2 doubles and dropped their match in round one, 6-3, 6-2.

At No. 3 doubles, senior Meg Ruba and junior Sophia Sarto received a bye in round one and then fought hard in round two, but lost to Teagan Robertson and Alena Engle of Parma Western, 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.