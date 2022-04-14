COOPERSVILLE — The Ludington tennis team traveled to Coopersville and endured the wind and cold, but came away with a 6-2 victory over Coopersville on Thursday to increase its overall record to 2-0.

“Overall, the girls played some tough sets and battled the strong winds. They were able to continue to move their feet,” said Ludington tennis coach Larry Brown. “In particular, our singles played some strong tennis while our doubles worked hard to keep an advantage in their play.”

Brown indicated the No.1 doubles team of Lillian Kolb and Mia Pung placed a tough win.

Winning in exhibition was Ludington’s fifth doubles of Claire Shoup and Annika Taranko, 8-5.

The Orioles are back on the court at 2:30 p.m., Monday, when they host Cadillac at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.

Singles

No. 1: Susi Uldanah, CHS, def. Emma McKinley, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Isabelle Kunnen, 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Choe Hadden, 6-1, 6-2

No. 4: McKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Chloe Hairg, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1: Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Olivia Lundquist/Kyhanna Austin, 6-4, 6-4

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Emily Klein/Kwyn Repper, 6-4, 6-1

No. 3: Sophia Sarto/Meg Ruba, LHS, def. Stephanie Rosel/Corinne Huizen, 6-4, 6-2, 10-8

No. 4: Abby Mast/Maddie Zimmer, CHS, def. Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, 7-6 (5), 6-1