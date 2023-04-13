The Ludington tennis team matched up well with Reeths-Puffer on Thursday at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington, ending the match in a 4-4 tie.
"Playing without our No. 1 singles today due to illness, I was really proud of how the team stepped up and fought throughout the match," Ludington coach Larry Brown said. "Both teams enjoyed the sunny, warm weather as fans enjoyed the good competition with each other."
In No. 3 and No. 4 singles, Jennah Skiba and Claire Shoup, according to Brown, "increased their personal records with some nice wins and increased their records to 4-0."
In doubles, Ludington's No. 1 team of Sofia Sarto and Grace Higley, "played a very competitive match against a good team and came away winners with some nice serving and an aggressive approach to their game," said Brown.
The tennis team moves to 2-1-1 with the tie on Thursday. Next up for the Orioles, hosting a Quad tournament on Saturday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center, starting at 9 a.m.
Singles results
No.1: Brooke Titus, RP, d Ludington by default, 2-0, 2-0
No.2: Oliva Harris, RP, d Mia Pung, L, 7-5, 6-1
No.3: Jennah Skiba, L, d Miley Neel, RP, 6-1, 6-4
No.4: Claire Shoup, L, d Lauren Matz, RP, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles Results
No.1: Grace Higley/Sophia Sarto, L, d Whitney Dulyea/Emma Fraser, RP, 6-3, 6-3
No.2: Emily Champous/Ali Jakobi, RP, d Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, L, 6-0, 6-1
No.3: Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, L, d Malania Eilers/Gabrielle Borgeson, RP, 6-4, 6-1
No.4: Hope Latsch/Olivia Smith, RP, d Katie Shank/Makennah Malkowski, L, 6-4, 6-1