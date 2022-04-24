FRUITPORT — Traveling to Fruitport for a quadrangular meet on Saturday, the Ludington tennis team tied for second place with Whitehall with 13 points to Cadillac’s 14.

“Our singles were our highlight of the day by winning with a total record of 10-2. All of the singles played some great matches,” LHS coach Larry Brown said. “Special recognition to Kelly McPike, MacKenzie Sarto, Hannah Glanville and Emma McKinley.”

The doubles flights saw an injury at No. 4 doubles.

“In doubles we took our bumps and managed to play some good points and contributed and extended every point,” Brown said. “With an injury in No.4 doubles, it did not allow us to really show our stuff at that flight.

Singles

No. 1: Emma Phillips, 2-1, flight runner-up

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, 2-1, flight runner-up

No. 3: Kelly McPike, 3-0, flight winner

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, 3-0, flight winner

doubles

No. 1: Lillian Kolb and Mia Pung 0-3

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki and Gracie Highley 1-2

No. 3: Sophia Sarto and Meg Ruba 2-1, Flight Runner-up

No. 4: Sarah Gibson and Emilie Phillips 0-3 (default two matches due to injuries)