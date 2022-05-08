SPRING LAKE — Ludington tennis played a double dual on Saturday, recording a tie with Spring Lake and dropping the match with division one Holland, 5-3, bringing the Orioles overall record to 8-2-1.

"The girls played some good tennis against two very good teams," said Ludington coach Larry Brown. "The weather was ideal today."

Singles vs. Spring Lake

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Maddy Duer 6-7 (4), 6-3, 10-7

No. 2: Gabby Bush, SL, def. Hannah Glanville 7-5, 6-2

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Ada Feasby 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Rose Landry, SL, def. MacKenzie Sarto 6-3, 7-5

Doubles vs Spring Lake

No. 1: Allie Peaslgy/Lucy Hylant, SL, def. Mia Pung/Lillian Kolb 6-1, 6-4

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, defeated Kyla Koblak/Ava Laug 6-7 (7), 6-1, 10-5

No. 3: Sloan Horton/Lydia, SL, def. Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto 7-5,2-6, 4-10

No. 4: Emillee Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, def. Sarah McMartin/Sia Pater 6-2, 6-4

"Emma McKinley played a good game and won in three sets. It was a tough match for Emma," said Brown. "She worked hard on every point and showed how much she has improved in her singles role."

In the second match on Saturday, the Orioles lost to Holland, 5-3.

"In singles, Kelly McPike and MacKenzie Sarto both played good matches and won," commented Brown.

Singles vs. Holland

No. 1:Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Evelyn Lewin 6-1, 6-0

No. 2: Lizzi Munster, HHS, def. Hannah Glanville 1-6, 6-3, 14-12

No. 3: Kelly McPike, LHS, def. Kristin Messer 6-0, 6-1

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Melania Rocha 6-4, 6-2

Doubles vs. Holland

No. 1: Ava Wall/Cora VanFaasen, HHS, def. Mia Pung/Lillian Kolb 7-5, 6-3

No. 2: Emma Hulst/Natalie Legg, HHS, def. Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley 7-6 (3), 6-1

No. 3: Claudia Kurniawan/Lena Vanderbilt-Mancinelli, HHS, def. Sophia Sarto/Meg Ruba 1-6, 6-4, 10-5

No. 4: Haleigh Souder/Nicole Souder, HHS, def. Sarah Gibson/Emillee Phillips 6-3, 6-4