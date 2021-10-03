WHITEHALL — Ludington tennis came away from the Coastal Conference tournament with a victory and claimed the conference championship outright Saturday at Whitehall.

“One thing that really helped this week was on Monday team captains Ben Walunas and Jacob Johnston took the reins and let the inexperienced team know the importance of the week and the tournament,” said Ludington coach Rob Killips. “Ben, one of two players with experience since last year, was so different, really led the way in setting up a week that led to this win. The leadership was very refreshing, and I am very grateful Ben took the lead and shared his experience.”

Ludington picked up flight championships at No. 4 singles from Reece Ward, at No. 1 doubles from Robby Killips and Jack Stidham, at No. 3 doubles from Gabe Hogenson and Johnston and at No. 4 doubles from Andrew Barz and Nathaniel Seymour.

At No. 2 doubles, Jacob Ratcliffe and Walunas were the flight runner-up.

“While the flight winners and runner-up show in the state line, we had other crucial matches that led to this win,” Killips said. “Reece defeated an elite player from North Muskegon who previously beat him and had lost only three matches. That was a huge win.

“Nathan Reisterer also had a win against North Muskegon who had defeated him earlier, which helped with our total points.”

Killips also praised the doubles teams and indicated they played well.

The No. two doubles lost a close match, but all the doubles teams contributed to the team win.

“While (Saturday) helped us accomplish a major goal, we have some work to do before the regional on Wednesday,” Killips said.

Ludington tennis moves on to the MHSAA Division 3 Regional on Wednesday at Forest Hills Eastern in Ada.