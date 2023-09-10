The Ludington boys tennis team won its final home quad of the season on Saturday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles scored 21 points as a team to take first place. Grand Rapids West Catholic finished second with 15 points, Sparta third with 11 points, and Coopersville fourth with one point.
“Over all it was a very good day,” Ludington boys tennis coach Rob Killips said. “We had to shake off some rust as we haven’t played in over two weeks due to a rain out on Wednesday. Now we head to the conference portion of our schedule starting Monday.”
Ludington will start conference play when they host Whitehall on Monday.
Flight winners for Ludington: No. 2 singles Charles Kolb, No. 3 singles Jack Stidham, No. 4 singles Reece Ward, No. 1 doubles Will James / Chaz Leonard, No. 2 doubles Ryan Higley / Oliver Kolb, and No. 4 doubles Christian Serna / Jonah Bluestein
Flight runner-ups: No. 1 singles Robby Killips, No. 3 doubles Tyler Keillor / Zach Walunas