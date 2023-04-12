The Ludington tennis team hosted Manistee in a warm and windy day at Schoenherr Tennis Center, taking the win, 7-1, collecting a West Michigan Conference win and improving to 2-1 overall.
“Our ladies continue to improve,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Today we saw our No. 1 singles player Hannah Glanville and No. 4 singles Claire Shoup, increase their season record to 3-0.
“In particular, it was good to see Mia Pung play some good tennis with her forehand stroke,” added Brown. “Our No. 3 doubles team of Annika Taranko and Gabby Hockenberger moved well on the court and applied some good aggressive offense.”
Brown continued, “Real proud how the girls dealt with the wind today and came away winners as a team.”
Ludington hosts Reeths-Puffer on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
Singles results
No. 1: Hannah Glanville, LHS, d. Annika Haag, MHS, 6-1, 6-1
No. 2: Mia Pung, LHS d. Sarah Huber, MHS, 6-3, 6-0
No. 3: Jennah Skiba, LHS d. Lily Mungia, MHS, 6-1, 6-0
No. 4: Claire Shoup, LHS d. Claire Scott, MHS, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles results
No. 1: Sophia Sarto/Grace Higley, LHS d. Maygan Vasquez/Kennedy Miles, MHS, 6-3, 6-3
No. 2: Joane Banuelos/Marina Reid, MHS d. Emilie Phillips/Sarah Gibson, LHS, 6-3, 6-4
No. 3: Annika Taranko/Gabby Hockenberger, LHS d. Tatum Jensen/Kaylee Loper, MHS, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4: Christina Shpak/Avery Reed, LHS d. Emily Haiss/Ilianna Tompkins, MHS, 6-1, 6-4