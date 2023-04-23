FRUITPORT — Ludington tennis made the trip to Fruitport and had a strong day, winning the Fruitport Quad by one point on Saturday.
"A good day for Oriole tennis," LHS coach Larry Brown said. "The ladies continue to make improvements, and they are getting better every day. The girls played some good tennis today."
Ludington was competing against teams they will see in the post-season regional at the end of the season. Ludington won with 17 points, followed closely by Cadillac with 16, Fruitport with nine and Whitehall with six.
Two singles flights and one doubles flight were champions of the tournament, while another singles was runner-up and two doubles teams were runner-up.
Hannah Glanville finished 2-1 in the No. 1 singles and finished runner-up. In No. 2 singles, Mia Pung finished 1-2, while No. 3 and No. 4 singles were both champions with 3-0 records; Jennah Skiba in No. 3 singles and Claire Shoup in No.4 singles.
The No. 3 doubles team Annika Taranko and Gabby Hockenberger were champions with a 3-0 record on the day. No. 1 doubles, Sophia Sarto and Grace Higley, were 2-1 to finish as runner-up and No. 4 doubles, Kate Shank and Avery Reed finished runner-up with a 2-1 record. No. 2 doubles, Emilee Phillips and Sarah Gibson, finished 1-2.
The Orioles are home on Monday, playing at 1 p.m. in a double dual format, hosting Sparta and Western Michigan Christian at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.