Ludington’s tennis team had an outstanding day on Saturday, hosting and winning the Ludington Invitational at Schoenherr Tennis Center in Ludington.
Winning the invitational with 22 points, Ludington dominated the meet with first place in all four singles flights and in two doubles flights. Big Rapids was second with 14, Muskegon Catholic Central scored nine and Fremont scored three.
Ludington’s Hannah Glanville, No. 1 singles, defeated Addison Mossel (BR), 6-1, 6-0; Aubrey Holmes (FRE) 6-0, 6-2; and won by default against Muskegon Catholic to record a 3-0 record on the day.
In No. 2 singles, Mia Pung was 3-0 on the day, defeating Lauren Adsmond (FRE) 6-0, 6-2; Ella Muskovin (MCC) 6-4, 6-4; and Kara Paquette (BR) 6-1, 6-3.
The Orioles’ No. 3, Jennah Skiba also was 3-0 on the day, defeating Lily Kotecki (MCC), 6-0, 6-1; Brenna Mossel (BR), 6-4, 6-0; and Sydney Moon (FRE), 6-0, 6-0.
Claire Shoup, playing No. 4 singles for Ludington had an undefeated day as well, defeating Reese Bollman (BR), 7-6(4), 6-1; Korianna Cook-Hansen (FRE), 6-0, 6-1; and Allesia Antonietti (MCC), 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles competition, No. 2 and No. 4 doubles also took first place. No. 2 doubles partners, Emilie Phillips and Sarah Gibson defeated Emily Muskovin/Jasmeen Kaur (MCC), 6-0, 6-0; Aliyah Glentz/Ava Schneider (BR), 7-6 (2), 6-2; and Bree Grove/Georgia Sparks (FRE), 6-1, 6-3.
The No. 4 Orioles team of Avery Reed and Christina Shpak defeated Chelsey Rasmussen/Kyra DeAugustine (FRE), 6-0, 7-5; Mallory Rich/Emma Jung (MCC), 6-2, 6-1; and Rebecca Myers/Carla Cancella (BR), 6-4, 6-1.
Taking second place for the Orioles, with 2-1 records on the day were No. 1 doubles, Sophia Sarto and Grace Highley and No. 3 doubles team Annika Taranko and Kate Shank.
“Mia Pung and Claire Shoup showed patience and good shot selection throughout the day,” said Ludington coach Larry Brown. “Sarah Gibson and Emillle Phillips aggressively attacked the net to win some real good points.”
Ludington plays next on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Grant to take on the Tigers.