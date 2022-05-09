CEDAR SPRINGS — Traveling to play tennis against Division 2 Cedar Springs on Monday, Ludington won 8-0 to win its ninth dual match of the season.

Ludington improved its overall record to 9-2-1.

Singles

No. 1: Emma McKinley, LHS, def. Morgan French 6-2, 6-1

No. 2: Hannah Glanville, LHS, def. Kaitlyn Miller 6-0, 6-1

No. 3: kelly McPike, LHS, def. Laura Serek 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: MacKenzie Sarto, LHS, def. Carley Dreyer 6-3, 6-2

Doubles:

No. 1: Lillian Kolb/Mia Pung, LHS, def. Hannah Cox/Lindsey Washington 6-0, 6-2

No. 2: Morgan Sanocki/Grace Higley, LHS, def. Sally Odren/Hannah Anderson 6-1, 6-1

No. 3: Meg Ruba/Sophia Sarto, LHS, def. Keara Prins/Elliot Mooney 6-0, 6-0

No. 4: Sarah Gibson/Emilie Phillips, LHS, def. Olivia Cox/Hannah Grice 6-0, 6-0

Two exhibition matches were played and Claire Shoup won 8-0 and Annika Taranko won 8-0.

The Orioles are back on the courts at Schoenherr Tennis Center at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, when they play a Lakes 8 conference match with Western Michigan Christian and will celebrate Senior Night.