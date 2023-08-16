PORTLAND — The Ludington boys tennis team traveled to Portland on Wednesday and captured the tournament with flight winners in seven of eight matches.
After taking a second place in their own tennis quad on Tuesday, the Orioles boarded a bus early to travel to Portland and Ludington Coach Rob Killips was happy with the way the boys performed.
“We were on the bus by 5:30 a.m. this morning… to have the players perform like this on such a quick turnaround was impressive,” said Killips. “We showed up to play (Wednesday) and it showed in the results.”
Ludington clearly outperformed the rest of the field.
“There were many solid performers (Wednesday) and several very competitive matches,” Killips commented. “But what really stood out was the improvement in many from yesterday to today.”
Killips has set a tough schedule for the tennis team, to prepare them for the post season.
“It’s why we travel to places like this, if you aren’t playing it’s hard to get better,” indicated Killips. “And you are already seeing the early signs of improvement.”
Ludington hosts a second quad of the season this Friday, hosting Maple City Glen Lake, East Kentwood and Grand Haven at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.
Team scores: Ludington 23, DeWitt 16, Almont 7, Portland 2.
Flight Winners
No. 1 singles: Robby Killips
No. 2 singles: Charles Kolb
No. 3 singles: Jack Stidham
No. 4 singles: Reece Ward
No. 2 doubles: Ryan Higley/Oliver Kolb
No. 3 doubles: Tyler Kellior/Zach Walunas
No. 4 doubles: Jonah Bluestein/Christian Serna
Flight runner-up
No. 1 doubles: Will James/Chaz Leonard