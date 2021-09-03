Ludington tennis hosted its third quad of the summer, hosting Cadillac, Reeths-Puffer and Traverse City West Friday at Schoenherr Tennis Center, and the Orioles won.

The Orioles completed six tournaments in 18 days, according to LHS coach Rob Killips. He was pleased with the play of his team.

“The kids showed up to play today,” Killips said.

Ludington scored 20 points followed by Cadillac with 15 points, Reeths-Puffer with 10 points and Traverse City West with 3 points.

Flight champions for the Orioles were sophomore Reece Ward at No. 4 singles, sophomores Robby Killips and Jack Stidham at No. 1 doubles, seniors Gabe Hogenson and Jacob Johnston at No. 3 doubles and junior Andrew Barz and senior Nathaniel Seymor at No. 4 doubles.

Sophomore Charles Kolb was the flight runner-up at No. 1 singles as was senior Ethan Walden at No. 3 singles and seniors Jacob Ratcliffe and Ben Walunas at No. 3 doubles.

“Our singles came through in a big way. Charles had his best day of the summer, as did Ethan. And though Nathan Reisterer, our No. 2 singles player doesn’t show up as a flight winner, he actually ended in a three way tie for first but lost on some tie breaking calculations,” Killips said. “His win against Cadillac really helped seal the team win. And Reece battled today to win yet another tournament.”

Killips is pleased with the effort of Ludington’s doubles teams, saying, “We have an outstanding record amongst our doubles teams thus far.

“(Friday) may have been our team’s most complete effort of the season.”

The tennis team is back in action to open conference play at 4 p.m., Tuesday, at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.