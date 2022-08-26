Ludington tennis hosted a quad meet on Friday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center and took first place while Cadillac finished as runner-up.
"While it was very nice to come away the winner, probably the biggest plus to (Friday) was taking seven of eight matches versus Cadillac, who is in our regional," said Ludington coach Rob Killips.
Ludington swept the singles flight with winners including Charles Kolb at No. 1 singles, Robby Killips at No. 2 singles, Jack Stidham at No. 3 singles and Reece Ward at No.4 singles.
Both the No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Barz and Nathan Reisterer and the No. 3 doubles of Will James and Rylan Miretti won their flights.
The No. 2 doubles team of Chaz Leonard and Andre Walden were flight runner-up.
"I thought all our flights played well today. Now we just have to continue to improve as the season goes on," Killips said.
The team returns to action at 9 a.m., Tuesday, when it travels to Traverse City West.