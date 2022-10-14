MASON — Ludington’s boys tennis played in the MHSAA Division 3 state tournament, scoring some early successes but unable to reach the second day of the tournament at Mason High School in Mason.

The Orioles were tied with Holland and Holland Christian, who also had six points apiece, but Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood led the field with 24, followed by Ann Arbor Greenhills with 22 and Detroit Country Day with 21.

Ludington’s Charles Kolb was defeated in the first round of No. 1 singles by Hamilton’s Mason Blauwkamp 6-2, 6-4.

Robby Killips, playing in No. 2 singles, defeated Cole Sova of Fowlerville 6-1, 6-4 and then dropped a match to St. Clair’s Ian Pinnoo, the second seed, 6-0, 6-1. Pinnoo will be playing on Saturday in the semifinals against Dan Marin, the third seed, of Detroit Country Day.

Junior Jack Stidham, representing the Orioles in No. 3 singles, moved to round two when he advanced on a bye. Stidham then defeated James Stewart of Zeeland West, 6-4, 6-3, before bowing out in a round three match against the top seed from Ann Arbor Greenhills, Kabir Rajendra, who moved on to the semifinals on Saturday.

Reece Ward, a junior from Ludington, won his first round No. 4 singles match against Josh Tomlinson of Stevensville Lakeshore 6-3, 7-6 (8), and advanced to play second seed Amaan Khan of Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood. Khan won the match, 6-0, 6-0, and has advanced to the semifinal match on Saturday.

In No. 1 doubles, Nathan Reisterer/Andrew Barz, both seniors, dropped a close opening round match 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) to Diego Canales/Kaleb Casler of Dewitt. The Dewitt doubles team then lost to the top-seeded tandem from Ann Arbor Greenhills.

In No. 2 doubles, Ludington’s Chaz Leonard/Andre Walden won their opening round, 6-3, 6-3 in a matchup with Reece Carlson/Aiden Hamlin of Hamilton. Leonard/Walden then lost to the sixth seed, Kyle Hong/Raj Rao of Detroit Country Day, in round two.

Ludington’s Will James/Rylan Miretti beat Dhruv Thakur/Lukas Krutz of Auburn Hills Avondale 6-1, 6-2, at No. 3 doubles before dropping their round two match to Diego Mendoza/Max Settlemyre of Zeeland West.

In No. 4 doubles, juniors Zach Walunas/Christian Serna lost to Harper Prutch/Owen Baer of Holland in round one 6-1, 6-0.