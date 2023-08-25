The Ludington boys tennis team ended its summer schedule with a bang, winning its second straight Ludington Invite on Friday at the Schoenherr Tennis Center.
The Orioles finished with 21 points, nine points ahead of second-place Cadillac. Traverse City West finished in third place with 10 points and Reeths-Puffer finished in fourth with five points.
“Our singles players were pretty dominant today,” Ludington coach Rob Killips said. “It was nice to see them all on their game today.
“It was nice to finish our summer schedule with a win. Now we head toward conference play and Saturday tournaments focused on regional seeding.”
Ludington will have a bit of a break before its next match at Western Michigan Christian on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m.
Flight Winners for Ludington: No. 1 singles Robby Killips, No. 2 singles Charles Kolb, No. 3 singles Jack Stidham, No. 4 singles Reece Ward, No. 1 doubles Will James/Chaz Leonard, No. 2 doubles Ryan Higley/Oliver Kolb
Flight Runner-Ups: No. 3 doubles Tyler Keillor/Zach Walunas, No. 4 doubles Jonah Bluestein/Christian Serna