When Ludington and North Muskegon face off in football at 7 p.m., Friday evening it will be the 20th time in a series that began in 1946.

North Muskegon leads the series 8-11, but the last time the two teams played each other it was 1984 and Mike Winczewski was in his second season as the head coach. The Orioles lost, 8-7.

Both teams have a 3-5 overall record. North Muskegon is 3-4 in the West Michigan Conference and Ludington is 1-2 in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference.

Other similarities between the two teams include the fact both teams lost to Whitehall and Muskegon Catholic this season, and both teams are coming off a win last week. Ludington defeated Morley Stanwood, 35-6, and North Muskegon beat Mason County Central, 35-0.

Ludington coach Charlie Gunsell believes his team is building off the last couple weeks heading in to this game.

“We have a super young team and we are getting better,” said Gunsell. He indicated they are “still working on the little things, even in week nine, but we are finally getting in to our comfort zone.”

Gunsell believes his team will match up with North Muskegon. The Norsemen have a young offensive line and their defense likes to put pressure on teams to force mistakes. They run the option and short passing game well.

“They are a very well coached team,” he said. “It should be an entertaining and exciting game.”

Ludington will be trying to expand offensively a little bit this week. Now that they are more confident as a team offensively, it is time to build on the offensive plays.

Ludington’s last two football games have been home at Oriole Field and the home crowd was certainly a part of the exciting atmosphere. This game will be played at North Muskegon.

Gunsell knows Ludington’s “fate is already sealed (in regard to the playoffs). North Muskegon could have a shot at a playoff berth with a win on Friday.

“This really is the last ride as a football team, and we want to make it special for the team,” said Gunsell.