Ludington track hosted a Lakes 8 track meet at Oriole Field on Tuesday and both the girls and boys teams handily defeated their competition.

Ludington's girls finished 1-2-3 in nine of 17 events while the boys did the same in five events.

The girls team had top three finishes in the 200, 400, 1,600, 3,200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, discus, high jump and pole vault while the boys were top three finishers in the 100, 200, 1,600, 300 hurdles and the discus.

Caleb Smith was a triple winner for the boys team, winning the 300 hurdles in 44.70, clearing the bar in the high jump at 6 feet and jumping a personal best in the long jump at 20-07.

Double winners for the Orioles included Adam Keffer in the shot put and discus, throwing the shot 40-7.13 and the discus 115-05 for a personal record. Aiden Gilchrist won the 100 in 11.70 and the 200 in a personal record, 24.30. Jose Flores was a winner in the 1,600 in a time of 5:07.90 and in the 3,200 with an 11:14.30.

Other first place finishes for the boys were Trey Keson in the 800 with a 2:17.60, Lucas Peterson in the 110 hurdles in 20.00 and Braden Kroenlein in the pole vault with a jump of 10-00.

Briseis Mendez was one of two triple winners for the girls team on Tuesday, winning the 100 in 14.00, the 200 in 29.80 and the 400 in a personal record, 1:06.50. Catherine Karboske was the other triple, with wins in the 100 hurdles in 17.8, the 300 hurdles in 53.60, and a jump of 8-0 in the pole vault, a personal record.

Double winners were freshman Nadia Grierson with a personal record in the 1,600, running a time of 5:46.90, and a time of 12:40.80 in the 3,200. Senior RyAnn Rohrer had a personal record of 131-3 in the discus and the shot put with a throw of 40-06.13.

Other firsts for the girls were Kaylee Mast in the high jump, clearing 4-10, and Olivia Andersen in the 800 with a time of 2:46.20.

Second place finishes for the girls went to Kaylee Malt in the 100 in a personal record 14.40; Aleeyah Betts with a personal record in the 200 in 30.50, a 27-00.50 in the shot put and 107-01.50, a personal record, in the discus and another personal record of 13-11 in the long jump; Anna Burton in the 400 with a 1:08.70, a 6-06 in the pole vault; Ashley McPike in the 100 hurdles in 19.20 and the 300 hurdles in 1:02.50; Olivia Andersen with a 6:06.5 in the 1,600; Summer Brower in the 3,200 in 13:05.20 and Maya Malburg with a 4-01 in the high jump.

The Orioles took first place in all the relay events. In the 400 relay the team of Malt, Izzie Lundberg, McPike and Tamberly Williams ran a 58.50, in the 800 relay, Sailor, Malburg, Kaydence Taibl and Reese Willis ran a 2:13, the 1,600 relay was won in a time of 5:23.90 by Mendez, Lundberg, Karboske and Burtonand the 3,200 team of Andersen, Brower, Mackenzie Keilior and Grierson with a 12:38.90.

For the boys, second place finishes were nathan Gilchrist in the 100 with an 11.71; Jonah Peterson in the 200, running a 24.40; James Strahan in the 400 with a time of 57.10, a personal record; Yebe Boerema in 2:18.30 in the 800; Evan Bennett with a personal record of 5:17.90 in the 1,600; Nevin Slater in 11:47.00 in the 3,200; Aiden Mulberg with a personal record of 21.90 in the 110 hurdles; Ansel Carroll in a personal record, 51.40 in the 300 hurdles; Charles Leonard in the shot put with a personal record of 33-03.5; Jeron Hathaway in the discus with a throw of 92-07; and Nathan Reisterer with a personal record of 18-02.

The boys relay teams took firsts in the 400 relay with the team of Chase Hackert, Aiden Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Jonah Peterson in a time of 45.80 and the 3,200 relay team of Boerema, Bennett, Keson and Slater with a time of 11:12.00.

The 800 and 1,600 relay times were second with the team of Peterson, Jacopo Cracco, Nathan Reisterer and Mathew Snyder in 1:38.50 and the 1,600 relay in 3:59.00 with the team of Smith, Cracco, Hackert and Wendt.

Boys Results: Ludington def. Muskegon Catholic, 123-10; Ludington def. Muskegon Heights, 118-6; Muskegon Catholic def. Muskegon Heights, 45-38.

Girls Results: Ludington def. Muskegon Catholic 134-7; Ludington def. Muskegon Heights 115-4, Muskegon Catholic def. Muskegon Heights, 42-19.