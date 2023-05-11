BENZONIA — The Ludington track teams both placed in the top three at the Bruce Garland Relays Wednesday night at Benzie Central.
The boys track team had 60 points on the night, finishing 26 points behind first-place Benzie Central. The girls finished tied for third with Traverse City St. Francis with 68 points, 18 points behind first-place Kingsley.
The Bruce Garland Invitational has a different format than most other track meets. Scores of two athletes from each school to score the meet. Each is school is permitted to enter no more than four contestants in an individual event, and one relay team per relay event.
Individual running events and field events were scored as the top two finishers times, distances, or heights. Relays were scored as normal.
Athletes who placed first in any event scored eight points for their team. Second-place finishers were given six points, and third-place finishers were given four points.
Additionally, the meet was split into two divisions – Red and White – based on enrollment. Ludington was placed in the White Division.
As for the results, the boys had junior Jose Flores place second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:51. Senior Lucas Peterson won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.77. He also finished second in the 300 hurdles.
The boys won every relay event. Senior Chase Hackert ran a 45.14 in 400 and a 1:37 in the 800. Sophomore Jonah Sweet ran a 8:27 in the 3,200.
The girls did very well in long-distance events. Sophomore Summer Brower won the 800 with a time of 2:30 and the 1,600 with a time of 5:28. Junior Olivia Anderson finished second in both of those races.
Sophomore Nadia Grierson won the 3,200 with a time of 12:13. Junior Kylie Sailor finished second with a time of 13:16.