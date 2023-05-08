The Ludington boys and girls track teams both won their meets Monday night against Montague with the boys winning, 109-27, and the girls winning, 85-52.
For the boys, seniors Nathan and Aidan Gilchrist–twin brothers–both did well in the 100- and 200-meter dash, respectively. Gilchrist won the 100 dash with Aidan placing second, while Aidan won the 200 and Nathan finished second.
Junior Jose Flores won multiple events, including the 1,600 and the 3,200. The Gilchrist brothers were also part of a team that won the 800 relay.
Senior Lucas Peterson also won multiple events. He won the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.40, and he was also part of a team that won the 1,600 relay. He also won the long jump with a distance of 5 feet, 6 inches.
For the girls, sophomore Nadia Grierson won multiple events. She won both the 1,600 and the 3,200 dash with times of 5:41.86 and 12:17.94, respectively.
Sophomore Catherine Karboske also won multiple events, winning two hurdles in the 100 and the 300 with times of 17.65 and 51.93, respectively.