LAKE CITY — Both the Ludington girls and boys teams won the 11-team Lake City Track Invitational, run at the Lake City Sports Complex on Friday.
The girls team scored 140 points, followed by Lake City with 115.5 and Kent City with 106. The boys team scored 195, outdistancing Kent City with 101.5 and Lake City with 92.
The meet had an interesting component as there was a coed component and some relays not typically run at a high school meet. Interestingly enough, even when combining the scores of the additional events, Ludington remained atop the standings. The girls had a team total of 142 points and the boys team had 197.
In the girls race, Ludington’s 3,200-meter relay team of Olivia Andersen, Summer Brower, Nadia Grierson and Christina Theis ran 10:37.65 to win the event and in the distance medley relay, 4,000, Brower, Cora Mahler, Andersen and Grierson clocked a 13:59.20 to win first place and Kendal Waligorski was first in the pole vault with a jump of 8 feet 6 inches.
Second place finishes for the girls included Andersen in the 800, running 2:39.13, Brower in the 1,600 with a personal record of 5:26.52, Kaylee Malt in the high jump, clearing 4-8. The 400 relay team of Sophia Janicki, Ashley McPike, Ayla King and Mia Voss ran 55.60 to claim second.
In the boys race, Ludington took six first place finishes, led by Adam Keffer in the discus, throwing 123-7, Trey Keson running 2:09.21 in the 800 and Lucas Peterson in a season record time of 42.58 in the 300 hurdles.
Ludington won three relay events, the 400 relay in 45.21 with a team of Nathan Reisterer, Aidan Gilchrist, Nathan Gilchrist and Trey Forfinski; the 800 relay with Jonah Peterson, Aidan and Nathan Gilchrist and Forfinski in 3:38.39; and the 1,600 relay with Forfinski, Chase Hackert, Keson, Jonah Sweet and Jose Flores in 8:40.35.
Second place finishes belonged to Nathan Gilchrist in the 100 with an 11.85; Chase Hackert in the 400 in 55.28; Yebe Boerema, a 2:09.74 in the 800; Jose Flores in the 1,600 in a PR 4:47.13; Lucas Peterson in the 110 hurdles in 16.39; Keffer in the shot put with a throw of 46-1.5; Reisterer in the long jump with a leap of 19-2.75 and two relay teams.
The 3,200 relay, comprised of Boerema, Keson, Sweet and Flores in 8:40.35 took a second and the distance medley relay of Noah Lowman, Nevin Slater, Reinhold Heinrich and Noah Johnson ran 12:15.85 for second.
“Really neat seeing the team coming together and seeing the potential we have coming into championships with conference and regionals,” said Ludington boys coach Mark Willis.
The Orioles will run again on Wednesday when they travel to Benzie Central for the Bruce Garland Relays.
Girls Combined Team Results: Ludington 142, Lake City 125.5, Kent City 114, Kalkaska 75, Lakeview 69, Mancelona 66, Newaygo 53, Beaverton 20, Hale 15, Houghton Lake 11.5, Whittemore-Prescott 9.
Boys Combined Team Results: Ludington 197, Kent City 109.5, Lake City 102, Newaygo 62, Kalkaska 61, Lakeview 49.5, McBain Northern Michigan Christian 42, Houghton Lake 26, Mancelona 24, Beaverton 14, Hale 8, Whittemore-Prescott 7.