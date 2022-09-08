Ludington volleyball played well on Thursday as it defeated Big Rapids 25-16, 25-18, and dropped Whitehall, 25-16, 25-18 before losing a tough match to Fremont, 22-25, 25-20, 8-15, at Hawley Gymnasium in Ludington.

"The girls came out hard against Big Rapids, then against Whitehall they put up big blocks and our passing and hitting was on," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "We just have to build our stamina. We started out against Fremont tired and not passing as well."

Maddy Vaara had a big night with seven aces, 11 digs and 20 kills as Ashley McPike had 14 kills and 11 blocks and Jordyn Anderson had 29 assists. Mia Pung added 12 digs and Keelyn Laird had five aces and 12 kills.

"We have the power in the front row, but we have to get better at pushing through multiple games, even in the heat," added Holden. "We put it all out there tonight, and I'm proud of improvements I am seeing. We will keep building and improving."

The Orioles are back on the court at 9 a.m., Saturday, when they travel to Spring Lake.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 7 aces, 20 kills, 1 block, 11 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace, 11 assists, 1 kill, 6 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 4 aces, 29 assists, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 7 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace, 5 assists, 2 kills, 12 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 5 aces, 1 assist, 12 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs.

Ashley McPike: 14 kills, 11 blocks.

Mia Voss: 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 1 dig.

Olivia Lynn: 1 assist, 4 kills, 3 blocks, 1 dig.

Delaney Williams: 2 digs.