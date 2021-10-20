HUDSONVILLE — Ludington volleyball took it on the chin a bit on Wednesday, but LHS coach Becky Vaara said, “We played some big schools tonight and had really tough competition. We knew going in to the night it was going to be tough, and that’s the kind of competition we want. You don’t grow if you don’t get out of your comfort zone, so it was a good night in my mind.”

Ludington lost matches to Hudsonville Unity Christian, 16-25, 19-25, South Christian, 18-25, 24-26, and finally, Zeeland East, 17-25, 10-25. The Orioles’ record is 21-22 overall.

Leading Ludington in kills with 12 and digs with 14 was Keelyn Laird. Jordyn Anderson, Olivia Lynn and Laird led in blocks with two each, Maddy Vaara led with 10 assists, and Rylee Stone and Madisyn Wysong each had 2 aces a piece.

Ludington is back on the court at 10 a.m. Saturday for the Lakes 8 Conference Championship at Western Michigan Christian.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 1 ace; 8 kills; 10 assists; 1 block; 10 digs.

Rylee Stone: 2 aces; 6 kills; 1 assist; 1 block; 7 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 assist; 12 digs.

Zoe Voss: 4 kills; 1 assist; 2 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 12 kills; 2 assists; 2 blocks; 14 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace; 5 assists; 8 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 4 kills; 4 assists; 2 blocks; 5 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill; 1 assist; 2 blocks.

Ashley McPike: 1 dig.

Madisyn Wysong: 2 aces; 1 assist; 7 digs.

Makenna Malkowski: 2 digs.