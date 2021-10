KENT CITY — Ludington volleyball started off a little slow in the first match of a quad at Kent City on Monday and lost to Kent City 14-25, 21-25, but picked up momentum in the second match against Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, winning 19-25, 27-25, 15-6.

Wrapping up the night at the quad, Ludington was able to beat Hart 27-25,25-13.

Maddy Vaara led the team in kills with 18, assists with 24 and digs with 13. Rylee Stone led with six aces and nine blocks and Keelyn Laird added 16 kills, while Stone and Jordyn Anderson each added 14 kills. Karli Mesyar had 23 assists and Stone added 12 digs and Madisyn Wysong had 11 digs.

Ludington volleyball plays again Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Hudsonville Unity Christian.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 3 aces; 18 kills; 24 assists; 1 block; 13 digs.

Rylee Stone: 6 aces; 14 kills; 9 blocks; 12 digs.

Mia Pung: 8 digs.

Zoe Voss: 1 kill; 4 blocks; 7 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 1 ace; 16 kills; 1 assist; 5 blocks; 10 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace; 23 assists; 5 digs.

Jordyn Anderson:14 kills; 4 assists; 8 blocks; 6 digs.

Olivia Lynn:2 kills; 1 block.

Ashley McPike:1 kill; 1 block.

Madisyn Wysong: 11 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 ace; 5 digs.

Sarah Gibson: 1 dig.