MONTAGUE — Ludington volleyball traveled to Montague to play a quadrangular meet on Wednesday and went 1-2.

Ludington lost to North Muskegon; lost to Montague, 25-23, 17-25, 15-25; and beat Calvin Christian 25-22, 24-26, 25-20. The Orioles are 23-25 overall this season.

“We had a rough first couple of games and made too many unforced errors. It’s tough to lose, but when you know you beat yourself, those are the hardest losses. Thankfully, we were able to pull it together in the third game and decreased our unforced errors and took the win,” commented Ludington coach Becky Vaara.

The Orioles were led by Maddy Vaara with 17 kills, Jordyn Anderson with 14 blocks and 11 digs, and Karli Mesyar and Zoe Voss led in aces with three.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces; 17 kills; 14 assists; 6 blocks; 9 digs.

Rylee Stone: 2 aces; 11 kills; 4 blocks; 9 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace; 1 assist; 7 digs.

Zoe Voss: 3 aces; 9 kills; 1 assist 2 blocks; 1 dig.

Keelyn Laird: 1 ace; 9 kills; 4 assists; 7 blocks; 9 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 3 aces; 21 assists; 5 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace; 6 kills; 11 assists; 14 blocks; 11 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 5 kills; 4 blocks; 3 digs.

Ashley McPike: 2 aces; 2 kills; 4 blocks 1 dig.

Madisyn Wysong: 8 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 8 digs.

Sarah Gibson: 1 ace; 1 assist; 3 digs.