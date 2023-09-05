PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington’s volleyball team defeated Manistee in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-9 in a home match on Tuesday at Ludington Elementary School.
”The girls played really well,” Ludington coach Liz Holden said. “We ran a few new plays and they executed them very nicely. I am happy with how we played.”
Individual Ludington stats:
Isabel Ramirez: 2 digs.
Karli Mesyar: 12 digs, 2 assists.
Mia Voss: 1 dig, 5 kills, 1 block.
Ashley McPike: 4 aces, 3 digs, 4 kills, 1 block.
Maddy Vaara: 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 assist, 18 kills.
Jaelyn Laird: 7 kills, 3 blocks.
Mya Bryant: 2 aces, 4 digs.
Jordyn Anderson: 4 aces, 9 digs, 28 assists, 1 kill, 5 blocks.
Mia Pung: 1 ace, 9 digs.
The Orioles play next on Thursday when they compete in the Big Rapids Quad at Big Rapids at 5 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Ludington beat Manistee in two sets, 25-11 and 25-21.
Madelyn Kenyon had three aces, three digs, seven assists, and one kill. Carly Moffitt added one ace, one dig, three kills and a block. Maddie Lynn had two aces, one dig, a kill, and three blocks. Lastly, Alex Bousson had two aces, a dig, four kills, and a block.