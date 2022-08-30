MUSKEGON — Ludington volleyball traveled to Reeths-Puffer for a quadrangular meet on Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 record.

The Orioles defeated Fruitport, 34-32, 15-25, 15-8, and Ravenna, 25-10, 25-12, and a loss to the host Rockets, 18-25, 23-25, rounded out the night for the Orioles.

"We started off slow, but overall played well," said Ludington coach Beth Holden. "Our biggest obstacle right now is mental toughness. We have the skill and the height advantage, but we have to work on our consistency and focus."

Ludington was led by Maddy Vaara with eight aces and 30 kills, Jordyn Anderson with 34 assists, Mia Pung and Keelyn Laird with 24 digs a piece, and Ashley McPike with 11 blocks.

"We had a lot of kills, which means we are headed in a good direction. We played hard and had a lot of great plays, but missed a lot of serves, which held us back," commented Holden. "Every day we are improving and that is all I can ask for."

Ludington will be back on the court at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 31, when they travel to LeRoy to take on LeRoy Pine River.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 8 aces, 18 digs, 2 blocks, 30 kills.

Karli Mesyar: 3 aces, 18 assists, 11 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 2 aces, 8 kills, 34 assists, 4 blocks, 11 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace, 2 assists, 24 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 2 aces, 15 kills, 5 blocks, 24 digs.

Ashley McPike: 8 kills, 11 blocks, 3 digs.

Mia Voss: 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 3 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 ace.

Morgan Simpson: 1 kill.

Delaney Williams: 1 block.