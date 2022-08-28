REED CITY — Ludington volleyball traveled to Reed City on Saturday and advanced to the semifinals before dropping a match to Lake City.

In pool play, the Orioles defeated Evart, 25-20, 25-8; lost to Lake City, 20-25, 26-27; split with Gaylord 25-14, 14-25; and beat Petoskey, 25-10, 27-26.

“The girls battled hard, but fell short in the semifinals against Lake City,” LHS coach Liz Holden said. “We had just come off of a very intense battle with Petoskey… Our blockers were on, our hitters were on, we were passing well. We had an amazing game and came out on top.”

After playing so well against Petoskey, the team lost some momentum going in to the semifinals.

“We just need to work on having more ups than downs and keeping mentally strong, even during a long day,” commented Holden. “I have high hopes for this season.”

The Orioles are back on the court at 5 p.m., Tuesday, when they travel to Reeths-Puffer.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Keelyn Laird: 6 aces, 20 kills, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 36 digs.

Maddy Vaara: 5 aces, 35 kills, 6 blocks, 26 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 15 aces, 50 assists, 9 kills, 8 blocks, 25 digs.

Ashley McPike: 13 kills, 11 blocks, 4 digs.

Karli Meyser: 2 aces, 12 assists, 1 kill, 20 digs.

Mia Pung: 3 aces, 4 assists, 42 digs.

Mia Voss: 4 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 2 kills, 4 blocks, 6 digs.

Delaney Williams: 5 aces, 8 digs.