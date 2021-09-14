MUSKEGON — Ludington volleyball traveled to the top-ranked team in Division 3, Western Michigan Christian, on Tuesday and started strong with a win in the first game, 25-18. While the Orioles fought hard, they lost the next three games, 17-25, 17-25, 17-25.

"We worked hard on what we could control on our side of the net and focused on our effort, attitude, communication and strengths," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara.

The team was led by Rylee Stone in kills with 12 and Maddy Vaara, Zoe Voss and Keelyn Laird each had two aces. Jordyn Anderson added five blocks, while Vaara contributed nine assists. Vaara, Karli Mesyar and Laird all led the team with 6 digs.

Ludington is now 8-6 overall and 0-1 in the Lakes 8 Activity Conference.

The Orioles are back on the court at 5 p.m., Thursday, at a quad meet with Big Rapids and Fremont in Whitehall.

Ludington's individual stats:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces; 5 kills; 9 assists; 6 digs.

Rylee Stone: 12 kills; 5 digs; 1 block.

Mia Pung: 5 assists; 4 digs.

Zoe Voss: 2 aces; 2 kills; 1 assist; 2 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 2 aces; 1 kill; 1 assist; 6 digs; 3 blocks.

Karli Mesyar: 5 assists; 6 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 2 kills; 2 assists; 2 digs; 5 blocks.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill; 1 dig.

Ashley McPike: 1 block.

Madisyn Wysong: 1 ace; 3 digs.