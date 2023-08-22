GRAND HAVEN — The Ludington volleyball team played in the Grand Haven Invite on Tuesday, going 1-4 on the day.
The Orioles got off to a good start, defeating Holland West Ottawa, 18-25, 25-22, 15-8. Unfortunately, that would be the only match they would win.
They fell to Zeeland West, 24-26 and 17-25; Mattawan, 15-25 and 25-27; Mona Shores, 18-25 and 12-25; and Grand Rapids Christian, 15-25 and 18-25.
“The girls did a great job against some big teams,” Ludington coach Liz Holden said. “This tournament was a great way to push us to play up. The teams we played are a division above us, and they have tremendous talent. The girls pushed beyond their limits and I saw really good things. We are getting better every day and the season is just beginning, so I can only imagine how much better it is going to get.”
Ludington stats:
Karli Mesyar: 1 ace, 51 digs, 6 assists, 2 kills
Mia Voss: 3 digs, 12 kills, 1 block
Lilly Slater: 9 digs, 1 kill, 3 blocks
Ashley McPike: 2 aces, 10 digs, 16 kills, 10 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 2 aces, 33 digs, 42 kills, 4 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 4 digs, 1 assist, 9 kills, 10 blocks
Mya Bryant: 14 digs, 3 assists
Jordyn Anderson: 2 aces, 33 digs, 68 assists, 9 kills, 7 blocks
Mia Pung: 2 aces, 27 digs, 2 assists, 1 kill