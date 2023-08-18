COOPERSVILLE — The Ludington volleyball team competed in the Coopersville Invite on Friday, going 2-1-1 for the day.
Ludington defeated Reeths-Puffer, 25-11 and 25-12; and Oakridge, 25-18 and 25-16. The Orioles then split with Holland Christian, 25-19 and 22-25. In tournament play, Ludington fell to Holland Christian, 15-25, 27-25, and 15-17.
”The girls played really well today,” Ludington coach Liz Holden said. “We came out of pool play as the No. 1 team after playing a really close game with Holland Christian.
”We ended up in the semifinals fighting just as closely for the win, but fell short the second time around. I saw some really great things today, and I am very proud of how well they stepped up against a really tough team.”
Ludington stats:
Karli Mesyar: 35 digs, 8 assists, 4 aces
Mia Voss: 11 kills, 1 block, 1 assist
Lilly Slater: 1 dig
Ashley McPike: 1 ace, 3 digs, 17 kills, 6 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 3 aces, 15 digs, 43 kills, 3 blocks
jaelyn Laird: 1 ace, 17 kills, 5 blocks
Mya Bryant: 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill
jordyn Anderson: 5 aces, 10 digs, 68 assists, 9 kills, 7 blocks
Mia Pung: 4 aces, 24 digs, 3 assists
Isabel Ramirez: 5 digs