BIG RAPIDS — Ludington volleyball traveled to Big Rapids for a quad meet and went 2-1 Thursday. The Orioles had wins against Big Rapids, 25-13, 25-17, and Reed City, 25-23, 25-16, but lost to Shelby, 12-25, 23-25.

"We had some ups and downs on the night, but overall I felt the team showed a lot of growth tonight. We were able to push through when we were down and the girls gave a lot of effort and showed a never-give-up attitude," said LHS coach Becky Vaara.

Keelyn Laird led the team with 13 kills, Rylee Stone and Jordyn Anderson led in blocks with five each, Zoe Voss had 3 aces and Maddy Vaara had 18 assists and 16 digs.

The Orioles play again at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Kent City.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 10 kills; 18 assists; 2 blocks; 16 digs.

Rylee Stone: 12 kills; 1 assist; 5 blocks; 15 digs.

Mia Pung: 2 aces; 3 assists; 13 digs.

Zoe Voss: 3 aces; 5 kills; 2 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 13 kills; 1 assist; 4 blocks; 13 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace; 17 assists; 14 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 11 kills; 3 assists; 5 blocks; 1 dig.

Olivia Lynn: 1 dig.

Ashley McPike: 1 kill; 2 assists; 2 blocks.

Madisyn Wysong: 1 assist; 14 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 dig.

Sarah Gibson: 1 dig.