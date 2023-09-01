GRAND HAVEN — The Ludington volleyball team went 3-2 at the Grand Haven Invite on Friday in Grand Haven.
The Orioles started out with a loss to Shelby, 24-26 and 16-25. They beat Leland, 25-18 and 25-19, in their next game.
After a 15-25 and 21-25 loss to Grand Rapids Catholic, Ludington won its final two games. It beat East Grand Rapids, 25-22 and 25-14; and Fremont, 25-14 and 25-16.
"The girls played really well today," Ludington coach Liz Holden said. "We started off slow, but once we got moving, we didn't let down."
During the team's game against Leland, Maddy Vaara recorder her 1,000 career kill. Holden and the team surprised her during a timeout.
"She didn't know how close she was, so we prepared with balloons and a banner and kept it a complete surprise for her," Holden said.
Ludington will host Manistee next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Ludington stats:
Karli Mesyar: 4 aces, 47 digs, 1 assist
Mia Voss: 4 digs, 17 kills, 3 blocks
Lilly Slater: 3 digs, 1 kill
Ashley McPike: 1 ace, 9 digs, 13 kills, 16 blocks
Maddy Vaara: 1 ace, 30 digs, 1 assist, 44 kills, 6 blocks
Jaelyn Laird: 1 ace, 6digs, 12 kills, 6 blocks
Mya Bryant: 1 ace, 16 digs, 1 assist
Jordyn Anderson: 3 aces, 19 digs, 78 assists, 5 kills, 6 blocks
Mia Pung: 3 aces, 27 digs, 1 assist