MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — The Ludington volleyball team traveled to Muskegon Heights to play a conference match and easily defeated the Tigers, 25-3, 25-8, 25-4.
Keelyn Laird, Rylee Stone and Maddy Vaara led in kills with five apiece. Vaara had the only block of the night, and Laird and Olivia Lynn had the only digs of the night, recording one each. Jordyn Anderson led in assists with 13, Stone led in aces with 10, followed by Ashley McPike with seven.
The Orioles are back on the court at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday for the Shelby Invite.