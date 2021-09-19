CADILLAC — Ludington's volleyball team traveled to the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday and faced some tough teams, going 1-4 on the day.

Ludington (9-12) started on fire in the first game, defeating Traverse City Central 25-19, but dropped the next two, 14-25, 11-15. The second match was a loss to East Kentwood, 22-25, 17-25. Pool play wrapped up with Caledonia, losing 18-25, 14-25.

The Orioles beat Montague, 25-19, 18-25, 16-14, in bracket play and then faced McBain in the Silver Division finals, losing, 25-21, 14-25, 5-15.

Keelyn Laird led the team with 31 kills, Jordyn Anderson led in blocks with 11, Karli Mesyar in assists with 32, Rylee Stone in aces with three and Maddy Vaara in digs with 41.

Ludington plays at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, when they host Orchard View.

Ludington's individual stats:

Maddy Vaara: 2 aces; 23 kills; 26 assists; 9 blocks; 41 digs.

Rylee Stone: 3 aces; 19 kills; 2 assists; 1 block; 11 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace; 6 assists; 37 digs.

Zoe Voss: 2 aces; 5 kills; 1 assist; 2 blocks; 3 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 31 kills; 4 assists; 7 blocks; 19 digs.

Karlie Mesyar: 1 ace; 32 assists; 10 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 1 ace; 6 kills; 11 assists; 11 blocks; 9 digs.

Ashley McPike:4 kills; 5 blocks; 8 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 ace; 1 assist; 12 digs.