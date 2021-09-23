Illness and quarantine have taken their toll this week on the Ludington volleyball team and as a result, the Orioles were playing with only seven players.

And yet, those seven players played Shelby and Oakridge tough before falling to each of them Thursday night at Hawley Gymnasium.

Ludington lost to Shelby, 25-21, 23-25, 10-15, and lost to Oakridge, 25-11, 20-25, 12-15. The Orioles are now 10-14 overall and 1-1 in the Lakes 8 Activities conference.

"Assistant coach Sarah Laird stepped in to the head coach role for us. I was super proud of how everyone stepped up, kept their head in the games, and gave heart," said Ludington coach Becky Vaara.

Leading the Orioles were Keelyn Laird and Maddy Vaara in kills with 16 each. Vaara also led in aces with four, and digs with 11. Jordyn Anderson had 22 assists and four blocks.

Ludington is back on the court at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, at Muskegon Heights.

Ludignton's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 4 aces; 16 kills; 19 assists; 3 blocks; 11 digs.

Rylee Stone: 1 ace; 10 kills; 2 assists; 8 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 ace; 3 assists; 6 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 1 ace; 16 kills; 4 assists; 9 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 22 assists; 10 kills; 4 blocks; 10 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 1 assist; 1 block; 1 dig.

Ashley McPike: 2 aces; 5 kills; 3 blocks.