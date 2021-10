SHELBY — The Ludington volleyball team lost to host Shelby in the semifinals, 17-25, 21-25, Saturday at the Shelby Invitational.

Ludington (15-17) received their berth in the gold bracket by virtue of its 2-1 record in bracket play. The Orioles lost to North Muskegon, 24-26, 18-25; beat Pentwater, 25-9, 25-13; and defeated Hart, 25-13, 25-23.

Leading Ludington in statistics Saturday were Mia Pung with 12 aces and 23 digs, Maddy Vaara with 19 kills, Karli Mesyar with 37 assists and Jordyn Anderson in blocks with four.

Ludington volleyball is back in action at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in Ludington’s Hawley Gymnasium.

Ludington’s individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 5 aces; 19 kills; 15 assists; 2 blocks; 9 digs.

Rylee Stone: 2 aces; 18 kills; 2 assists; 9 digs.

Mia Pung: 12 aces; 1 assist; 23 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 17 kills; 1 assist; 2 blocks; 11 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 1 ace; 37 assists; 5 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 6 kills; 4 blocks; 2 digs.

Olivia Lynn: 4 kills; 2 digs.

Ashley McPike: 5 aces; 7 kills; 1 assist; 2 blocks; 6 digs.

Makennah Malkowski: 1 assist; 2 digs.

Sarah Gibson: 2 digs.