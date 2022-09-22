FREMONT — Ludington's volleyball team had a goal of going 3-0 as it traveled to Fremont on Thursday and came away with wins against Shelby, 25-24, 26-28, 15-11; Ravenna 25-10, 25-17; and Fremont, 25-14, 25-20 to accomplish their goal.

"The team works really well together and can pull themselves out of a hole when they need to," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "They had some really great kills, and we got quite a few aces."

The Orioles were led by Jordyn Anderson with 43 assists and nine aces, Maddy Vaara with 36 kills, Karli Mesyar and Mia Pung with 13 and 11 digs, respectively, Keelyn Laird with 11 kills and Ashley McPike with nine blocks.

The Orioles will play at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27, when they take on West Michigan Lakes opponent Montague at Hawley Gymnasium.

Ludington's individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 7 aces, 36 kills, 3 blocks, 7 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 4 aces, 2 assists, 13 digs.

Jordyn Anderson: 9 aces, 43 assists, 4 kills, 5 blocks, 3 digs.

Mia Pung: 1 assist, 11 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 2 assists, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs.

Ashley McPike: 3 kills, 9 blocks.

Mia Voss: 2 aces, 1 kill, 3 blocks, 1 dig.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill, 4 blocks.

Mya Bryant: 2 digs.