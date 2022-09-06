MANISTEE — Ludington volleyball took advantage of a really good night of serving on Tuesday when it defeated Manistee in three games, 25-10, 25-8, 25-5, on Manistee's home floor.

Jordyn Anderson led the Orioles (10-4-1, 1-0 WMC Lakes) in aces, with seven and had 10 assists. Maddy Vaara had six aces and nine kills and Mia Pung had 10 digs while Ashley McPike had a pair of blocks.

"Serving was really on tonight for the most part. We got a lot of good runs. Everyone got the opportunity to get some touches and played very well," said Ludington coach Liz Holden. "The girls really came together and had fun tonight."

The victory was the first in league play for the Orioles in the West Michigan Conference's Lakes Division. The Orioles play next at 5 p.m. Thursday in another West Michigan Lakes match when they host Fremont.

Ludington individual statistics:

Maddy Vaara: 6 aces, 9 kills, 3 digs.

Karli Mesyar: 2 aces, 4 assists, 1 dig.

Jordyn Anderson: 7 aces, 10 assists, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig.

Mia Pung: 2 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, 10 digs.

Keelyn Laird: 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 3 digs.

Ashley McPike: 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig.

Mia Voss: 3 aces.

Olivia Lynn: 1 kill.

Mya Bryant: 2 digs.

Morgan Simpson: 1 kill.